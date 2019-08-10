One controversial list about the greatest hip hop emcees has turned into social media being overrun with people debating everything from the greatest R&B artists to the greatest television sitcoms of the 1990s. Some are designed to spark honest discussions; others are crafted for the purpose of trolling. Whatever the reason for them, they've taken over the internet, and one list, in particular, has caught the attention of Amber Rose.

Someone created the Top Greatest Hoes of All Time list as a cruel joke, but instead of getting caught up in her feelings about her inclusion, Muva Rose was able to crack jokes at her own expense. In order, the list reads as follows: Christina Milian, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Melania Trump, Pinky, Elizabeth Taylor, Cyn Santana, Mary Magdalene, Kim Kardashian, Peter Gunz, Blueface, and Angelina Jolie.

Arguably, there are probably a few more fellas who could have taken some of those spots, but Amber wrote that she couldn't believe she didn't snag No 1. "This is bullsh*t I’ve worked my entire life for this, put in my blood, sweat and tears, I’ve had Slutwalks and even 2 different baby Daddies!!" she quipped. "And I still can’t get the #1 Hoe spot???? Dammmnnn smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ #outraged Congratulations to my girl @christinamilian tho 😒😔😥🙄."