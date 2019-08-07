One of the hottest topics in the world of hip-hop this week has been a viral list of the greatest rappers of all time, which continues to get shared all over the internet. The ranking was originally shared by a podcast host and people picked it up after noticing Joe Budden placed at the No. 3 slot. Many hip-hop heads disagreed with the list, hollering about how wildly inaccurate it was. Since then, people have been creating their own versions of the trend with an R&B chart appearing last night placing Future above some of the greatest singers ever. Now, Chicago star Lil Durk wants to get everyone riled up again because he just shared his own list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time and it's... well, interesting.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Younger fans of the genre may agree with Durkio's rankings but for the most part, he's missing out on some major names. The first artist that Durk includes is Meek Mill, which is respectable. However, directly under, he placed Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, City Girls, and others. He also wrote in the names of some rising rappers right now, like Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Calboy, Key Glock, Blueface, and others. Of course, there are some names that belong on this list but for the most part, his commenters are not impressed. "I love you brudda.. but this list ain’t shit," wrote one man.

What do you make of Lil Durk's opinion? Perfect troll or did he fall short?