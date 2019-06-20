Mommy-to-be-again Amber Rose has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. The 35-year-old is expecting a son with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, and fans have enjoyed watching the model-mogul prepare for her baby boy. However, not everyone thinks she's using the power of her influence for good. Recently, Rose shared an image of herself on Instagram as she promoted Flat Tummy Company's Pregnancy Tea in a paid partnership advertisement post.

"Okay listen up @flattummyco just launched an Organic Pregnancy Tea to help us moms with those bloated, nauseous, blah feeling days!" Rose wrote. "It’s safe to take while pregnant and breastfeeding. This is not a detox tea - it’s specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy - haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves."

Activist and actress Jameela Jamil has often spoken out against companies like Flat Tummy who use celebrity endorsements to drive sales. When she became aware of Rose's ad she tweeted, "FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR... PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we... fucking... KIDDING? @US_FDA."

Back in March, Jamil criticized Khloe Kardashian for promoting Flat Tummy Tea products. Under Kardashian's social media post, Jamil wrote, "If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product. And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration...Then I guess I have to."

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance," she continued. "That's the media's fault. But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."