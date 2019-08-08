Who would you include on your countdown of the Top 50 Rappers of All Time? Out of nowhere, this has become a trend and all week, hip-hop heads have been sharing their own selections in the GOAT conversation. Lil Durk's rankings were likely some of the most controversial, putting Meek Mill at the top and also including newcomers like Calboy, Polo G, Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, and more. The original list was pretty atrocious too, placing Joe Budden at the third spot. Now, Mike Tyson is trying his hand at the challenge and we've got to give him some credit because the rap historians will likely agree with many of his picks.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Old Head Energy was in the air when boxing legend Mike Tyson entered his own submissions for the Top 50 Rappers challenge. At the top of his piece of paper stand two absolute legends, Biggie and Pac, and the rest of the list is pretty dope too. Tyson follows up with Rakim, Nas, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, and others. Elsewhere in the post, he has Eminem at No. 12, Andre 3000 at No. 16, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent in the twenties, Drake and Rick Ross in the thirties and T.I. further down. While his actual rankings may differ from many of yours, he actually did a pretty good job of including all of the major shape-shifters over the years.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson's list?

