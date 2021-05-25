All she wanted to do was find out if her man was sliding into someone else's DMs, but Amber Rose found that her messages were shared with the world. Amber has been enjoying her family with her longtime beau, Alexander "AE" Edwards. The two expanded on their blended family back in 2019 when Amber gave birth to their son Slash, and there haven't been any rumors regarding infidelity in their relationship. However, after looking through AE's phone, Amber sent a message to a woman on Instagram and in turn, the woman shared the screenshots.

The Neighborhood Talk posted the awkward exchange as Amber realized that the woman had once sent her a message but it disappeared, so the model-mom assumed the woman deleted it. The woman wrote back and said she didn't remember sending any message to Amber. "I know you talked to Alex before," Amber wrote. "I'm not trippin babe. I didn't recognize you by your profile picture until you opened up your page."



Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

"I was being nosy and looked through his blocked list on his phone. You came up," Amber continued. "Then I found ur page and saw that you sent me a message. Didn't know if you were trying to tell me something?" She later wrote, "I don't understand why ur blocked. You can be honest." The woman seemed a bit peeved at Amber's inquiries.

"If I had something to tell you, I would've told you before you sent me the 21 messages, followed and unfollowed me," the woman replied. Amber let her know she only followed because she wasn't sure if the woman could see or write back and asked why she was mad. The woman responded, "I'm not mad, I just feel like you're doing the most when he's irrelevant to me."

Rose then said she wasn't trying to be disrespectful, but she just wanted to know if the woman and AE were still in contact. The back and forth continued, a little attitude was thrown, and the woman finally told Amber that she and Edwards haven't communicated while the couple has been together. Later, it looked as if Amber deleted her messages.

Read through the exchange below.