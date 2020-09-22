A loving birthday message has placed Amber Rose and Alexander "A.E." Edwards's relationship in the crosshairs. The pair has been going strong for some time now, and they even expanded their blended family by welcoming adorable baby boy Slash Electric last October. Fans have hoped that the couple would someday walk down the aisle, but Amber's recent Instagram post caused many to believe that the couple may have already tied the knot—all because she called him her "husband."



Roger Kisby / Stringer / Getty Images

"Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you," Amber penned in the caption to a family photo. "This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago. You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful. Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart."

Couples often use the terms "husband" or "wifey" to describe their significant others, but that hasn't stopped fans from sending congratulatory messages. Check out the post below.