If you've logged onto social media in the last week, you've seen all of the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" posts. Some of them are funny, others are sad, and some are definitely heart-warming.

Quavo shared the pick-up line he used to score Saweetie, which has resulted in thousands of regular men trying it out by sliding in their crushes' DMs and reporting back to the rapper on how it went.

Do you think people will try out Alexander "AE" Edwards' approach next?

Amber Rose is in the news for several different reasons this week but, most recently, she has become the latest to share how her relationship kicked off with AE.

"How it started...... How it’s going," wrote the model/activist on Instagram, screenshotting their early messages.

Back in 2018, AE sent her: "Hey u. It's Alexander... we just left the awards.. see I DM'd in 2016.. so I've been patiently waitin 2 yrs.. ha... where r uuu? I didn't get a text."

It doesn't look like Amber actually responded to the message but, a few days after, she commented on one of his stories, calling him "so fine". AE replied with, "Babyyyy", and the rest was history.

If only they knew that "Baby" would turn into an actual baby for them. The couple welcomed their son Slash Electric last year. Do you think waiting two years for a reply will become the new wave?



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Amber Rose has also been trending because of her OnlyFans announcement, telling her followers that she's started up a page and will be sharing exclusive content moving forward.