Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa began dating for the first time nearly a decade ago. While their marriage did not last, they've continued to very successfully co-parent their 8-year-old son Sebastion Taylor Thomaz together, who was born back in 2013. After initially aiming to take sole custody of Sebastian, the couple agreed to joint custody of their son in 2015 and have been doing so pretty successfully since then. Both Wiz and Amber penned warm posts for their son in honor of his 8th birthday on their respective Instagram pages, celebrating together.

Amber shared a shot of Sebastian smiling wide as he stood between Amber and her current boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards, and Wiz and his current girlfriend Aimee Aguilar. Everyone seemed to be in good spirits in the photos as the parents of the grade-school-aged youngster posed together for pictures with him at the Halloween-themed celebration.

"Happy Birthday to my Sweet Angel Boy Sebastian! Can y’all believe he turned 8 today???" Amber wrote in her caption. "He wanted a Halloween / Fortnite Party and that’s what he got! I love you Pumpkin!"

Wiz shared a snap of him embracing the Bash tightly. He wrote, "Happy birthday kid. You're the most important person on the planet to me. Thanks for choosing me too be your parent. Enjoy your big 8." He added the hashtag "#happybirthdaybash," affectionately using his nickname.

Back in the summer, many OG Wiz fans were blown away to see how much Bash had grown since the height of Taylor Gang's buzz.