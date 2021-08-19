A few months ago, the hip-hop community exploded over claims that rapper Quavo had repossessed the icy blue Bentley that he purchased for his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie, over the holiday season. The rumors were confirmed when fans noticed a local used car dealership advertising the car, which was seemingly stripped from Saweetie's driveway following the couple's split. She's since upgraded to a Rolls-Royce.

Now, it appears as though Alex Rodriguez may have taken a page out of Quavo's book because, on Instagram, he just posted a picture in front of the red Porsche that he gifted to his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

"I’m super down to earth," wrote the former baseball player on his latest picture uploaded to Instagram, in which he poses in front of a red Porsche. As many fans have already noticed, the car seems to be identical to the one he bought J-Lo for her birthday.

People are theorizing that he posted the picture because he knew that his ex wouldn't see it, considering she unfollowed him on the platform earlier this week. Lopez is currently dating Ben Affleck, and they seem to be getting quite serious. It would make sense that she doesn't want to be driving around in the vehicle her ex bought her, especially considering she has the money to get her own luxury whip.

What do you think about A-Rod taking the car back? Is it a savage move, or is it only fair for such a large purchase to be returned after a breakup?