Just a few months ago, it seemed as though Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were an unstoppable power couple. The two had been together for a few years and were even engaged. Eventually, however, A-Rod and J-Lo opted to call off the engagement, and cheating rumors immediately began to ensue.

Since that time, Rodriguez has become part-owner in the Minnesota Timberwolves all while Lopez has reignited her romance with Ben Affleck. J-Lo and Affleck have been spending a lot of time together as of late, and many have speculated on how this is making A-Rod feel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Despite all of this, A-Rod appears to be living his best life, which is definitely good to see, especially after heartbreak. According to TMZ, the former baseball superstar was spotted in a club in Las Vegas recently where he could be found dancing and chopping it up with three women. A-Rod had a big smile on his face while doing so and it's clear that he's not afraid to have a good time despite everything that has happened over the last few months.

With clubs and bars opening up, A-Rod is in a prime position to live his best single life possible, and he is already off to a good start. Not to mention, being part-owner of a professional basketball team will certainly keep his mind occupied for the time being.

