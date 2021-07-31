Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lope truly weren't given a fair shot at love when they first started dating in 2002. After meeting and starting a relationship on the set of the 2001 film Gigli, the couple broke up in 2004. However, fans and romantics have been overjoyed to see the couple reunite throughout 2021-- they became Instagram official earlier this month.

Those wondering what changed this time around for the couple need to look no further, as Affleck's friend and fellow actor Matt Damon sat down and spoke on Desus & Mero to describe the changes in the relationship, revealing that the paparazzi were particularly irksome when the two first started dating.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"The press was particularly terrible to them 18 years ago, so what’s nice is at least they’re being nice this time around," Damon told Desus & Mero while promoting his new movie Stillwater. He admits that it's weird to have a friend's relationship so publicized, but still remains close to Affleck while the coupe's on vacation: "They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday."

Just recently, Damon spoke with Extra about his excitement for Affleck: "[I'm] just so happy for him."

Rumors started circulating that the couple got back together in May when they took a trip to Miami. They've since confirmed via shots of PDA, on top of their own IG confirmation.

Do you think it'll last this time?

