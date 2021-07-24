Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday, Saturday, with a new post on Instagram that included a picture of herself kissing Ben Affleck. The couple has been rumored to be dating for several months, but yet to publically confirm the relationship before Today's post.

"5 2 … what it do," she captioned the photos.

While the exact details are unclear, Lopez appears to have begun dating Affleck shortly after breaking off an engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, earlier this year. The two had been together for over two years.



Earlier this week, Lopez's longtime friend Leah Remini posted a video from her own birthday party, which was held last month, that featured Lopez and Affleck together.

“Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday,” Remini said in the throwback post. “I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Check out Lopez's birthday post below.

