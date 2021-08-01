Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their week-long, PDA-filled, vacation along the Mediterranean, through the weekend, when they were caught getting intimate once again on Saturday.

This time around, the press caught the two kissing at a dock in Naples.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The couple has been inseparable since they began dating again in the wake of Lopez's breakup with former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

Matt Damon recently said that he thinks things will be different for Lopez and Affleck this time around.

“The press was particularly terrible to them 18 years ago, so what’s nice is that at least they’re being nice this time around," Damon said on Desus & Mero, this week. "They’re on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!”

Lopez and Affleck arent the only one's on a boat trip. Rodriguez and sports reporter Melanie Collins were seen vacationing in St. Tropez, Monaco, and Spain this week. The couple was also seen hanging out with former NFL receiver Eric Decker and his wife, country musician Jessie James Decker.

Check out the new pics of Lopez and Affleck below.

