Right around the time Tekashi 6ix9ine was being sentenced last year, Akon spoke about the case and stated that he understands why the rapper ratted out all of his buddies.

"With Tekashi it's a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn't have no moral ethic," he said in an interview. "I can't really speak on why he would do that, but most likely it's for the obvious reasons. But everyone goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel is in the best interest of themselves. And I think, you really can't blame him, if what he's saying is the truth."

Now that the rainbow-haired artist is out of prison, he's singing that same tune, even going one step further and referring to the Brooklyn star as his "lil man."



In a conversation with DJ Whoo Kid, which took place on Instagram Live, Akon explained why he's still defending 6ix9ine.

"He had to literally decide, ‘What’s more valuable to me?’ My family or my future," says Akon. "You have to make a decision that’s going to better you."

He believes that snitching is viewed differently across generations, no longer affecting the youth as it did back in the day. If Akon or DJ Whoo Kid would have told on all their partners, their careers would be over. However, because of 6ix9ine's age, Akon thinks he's being given a second chance.

