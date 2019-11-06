After over a year of suspense, we're set to finally find out Tekashi 6ix9ine's criminal fate next month. As a culture, we've determined that snitching in any form is not appropriate. We are raised to take accountability for our own actions. If you get caught up in some dirty business, you should be ready to take the fall without ratting out any of your other homies. As you all know, 6ix9ine did not adhere to that street code, singing to the feds about everything his crew was involved in and crossing his fingers that they release him from police custody. He's expected to become a free man next month, already signing a new record deal and Akon believes that we can't really blame the rainbow-haired rapper for what he did.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Capital Xtra, "Locked Up" singer Akon touched on exactly what he thinks of the Tekashi trial, noting that the rapper might have actually done the right thing. "With Tekashi it's a little different because he comes from a generation that really didn't have no moral ethic," said the 46-year-old. "I can't really speak on why he would do that, but most likely it's for the obvious reasons. But everyone goes through something in their lives that propels them to do things that they feel is in the best interest of themselves. And I think, you really can't blame him, if what he's saying is the truth."

At the end of the day, Tekashi 6ix9ine was being threatened left and right by his associates so he did what he believed was best for his safety and that of his family. Do you agree with Akon?