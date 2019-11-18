The Air Jordan 1 is going to be heavily featured in 2020, as Jordan Brand kicks off the new decade with a ton of brand new colorways as well as some all-time classics like the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. According to sneaker sources @SoleHeatonFeet and @Zsneakerheadz, one of the other 2020 Air Jordan 1s will come in a "Midnight Navy" colorway that could resemble the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low collab that debuted in June.

Early images of the Midnight Navy Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown above based off the "White/Midnight Navy-Metallic Silver" color combination.

Some of the other Air Jordan 1s rumored to drop in the new year include the "Court Purple," "Pine Green" and "Royal Toe" styles, as well as a limited edition Dior collab that will reportedly retail for $2,000. Click here for more on that and stay tuned for an early look at the "Midnight Navy" joint.