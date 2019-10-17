Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely revealing itself, even though there are still more than two and a half months worth of sneakers on tap for the remainder of this year.

As always, it appears that are plenty of Air Jordan 1s in the works, including the iconic "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, as well as new colorways such as "Court Purple," "Particle Grey," and the newly unveiled "Pine Green."

The kicks come equipped with a black tumbled leather upper, highlighted by vibrant green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and a white midsole.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details, but sneaker source Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will be available on February 29 (Yes, February will have 29 days in 2020) for the retail price of $170 (Yes, Jordan Brand is reportedly increasing the price of AJ1s by $10 in 2020).

Check out some additional images below.