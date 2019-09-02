If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 1, you've been eating well for a very long time. The shoe constantly gets updated with brand new colorways and these models tend to sell out pretty quickly. Sneakerheads just can't seem to get enough of the silhouette and it has enabled Jordan Brand to keep pumping out brand new models. Unsurprisingly, there are already a bevy of rumors heading into 2020 regarding these colorways, one of which is being dubbed "court purple."

You may remember this same name being given to a colorway from 2018, except that version had a purple toe and back heel. Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has now come through with a fresh photoshop rendering of the shoe, which shows how it contains the same color blocking as the infamous "Chicago" model. Instead of red overlays and back heel, we have purple, all while a black swoosh and cuff round out the details. The toe box and side panels are all made with white leather.

So far, there is no exact release date but early information indicates a Spring 2020 release, with April being the key month. Be sure to stay tuned for updates regarding this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.