One of the biggest collaborations of the year thus far cam between Jordan Brand and Nike SB as they linked up on the Air Jordan 1 with the "Los Angeles to Chicago" and "New York City to Paris" Colorways. Sneakerheads were excited about the collab as it allows you to chip one layer off to reveal another layer underneath which completely changes up the colorway. With the success of this collaboration in mind, Jordan Brand and Nike SB are coming together again on the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Unlike the Jordan 1 High version, these will not have a hidden layer. Instead, they will feature a white toe box and side panels, with blue suede overlays throughout the rest of the upper. Meanwhile, a silver Nike swoosh and a red Jumpman logo on the toe box round out the rest of the details. If you're a fan of Nike SB and Jordan Brand, this will surely be one of the best collaborations of the year.

According to Sneaker News, there is no price or release date associated with this shoe, although it is rumored to drop later this month.

Image via Nike

