French luxury goods company Dior has allegedly teamed up with Jordan Brand for a super exclusive Air Jordan 1 collab that is rumored to release in 2020. According to sneaker source @SoleFed, the luxury Air Jordan 1s will be limited to just 1,000 pairs, each of which will reportedly retail for $2,000.

Images of the rumored Dior x Air Jordan 1 have not yet surfaced, nor has the colorway, so we truly have no idea what to expect. That said, regardless of what the kicks look like, you already know that they'll be an extremely valuable sneaker on the resale market.

If you're in the market for a pair of Air Jordan 1s that won't cost an arm and a leg, Jordan Brand has plenty of options in the works, including the "Bloodline" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG that is scheduled to release on Black Friday. Click here for more details on that and stay tuned for more details on the Dior collab.