The NBA's All Star weekend will take place in Chicago next season, and you already know that Jordan Brand has some major plans in store surrounding the mid-February event.

Among the Air Jordans on tap for February 2020 is a "New Beginnings" Air Jordan 1 High '85 that will mirror the iconic Chicago colorway. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks will be one of the many Jordans releasing during All Star weekend.

Image of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "New Beginnings" have not yet surfaced, but it is believed the kicks will look exactly like the high-cut Chicago 1s shown in the IG post above. 2020 will mark the 35th anniversary of the original Air Jordan silhouette, so fans can look forward to plenty of colorways throughout the year.

In addition to the Chicago-themed Air Jordan 1, it is also being reported that the Air Jordan 6 "DMP" will be returning right around the NBA All Star weekend. Click here for more details on that beloved sneaker.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 "New Beginnings"/Zsneakerheadz

