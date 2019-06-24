The NBA All Star Game is headed to Chicago in 2020 and Jordan Brand reportedly has some big plans in store, including the return of the "DMP" Air Jordan 6.

Today, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz has revealed that Jordan Brand will be releasing the coveted black and metallic gold Air Jordan 6s in February, likely right around the time that the All Stars invade the Windy City.

Early images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but it is believed the sneakers will feature a black nubuck upper equipped with metallic gold detailing throughout. Of course, this information has many sneakerheads hoping that the beloved Air Jordan 6 from the Defining Moments Pack will be returning to retailers.

The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996. Get reacquainted with the 2006 DMP Air Jordan 6s below, and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming colorway.