There are a plethora of Air Jordan 1s on tap for next year, as always, which will include classics like the "Chicago" colorway as well as all-new styles like "Court Purple," "Pine Green" and "Royal Toe," which is a play on the iconic "Black Toe" colorway. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the latter will look just as they appear in the IG post embedded below.

Judging from the latest photos, the kicks will feature the sneaker's namesake hue on the toe box, outsole and ankle collar. White appears on the mid panels and midsole as well as the wings logo and Nike Air branding on the tongue, while black handles the tongue, overlays and Nike swoosh.

There are reports that Air Jordan 1 prices could increase in 2020, so you can expect these sneakers to retail for $170 next year, rather than the familiar $160. Jordan Brand has not yet announced any official release details for their 2020 lineup, but it is believed that the "Royal Toe" 1s will be available on May 9. Stay tuned for more info.