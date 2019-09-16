Jordan Brand unleashed a hoard Air Jordan 1s in 2019 and the hits will keep on coming as we approach the Holiday season and enter the new year.

For instance, a third iteration of the "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1s is slated to arrive right around Halloween, while an all-new "Meant To Fly" colorway is on tap for Black Friday. Both of those kicks will retail for $160, but other AJ1s scheduled to drop in the new year, such as the Gucci-themed and "Court Purple" colorways, will reportedly cost a little extra.

As reported by sneaker source @zsneakerheadz, the retail price of the Air Jordan 1 High OG could be raised from $160 to $170 starting next year. Jordan Brand has not yet announced any plans to increase the price of the AJ1, so we'll take this information with a grain of salt for now. That said, don't be surprised if your 1s come at a steeper price in 2020.