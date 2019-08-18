Jordan Brand has plenty of highly anticipated sneaker releases coming in the last quarter of 2019, including the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11, as well as the all-new "Knicks" Air Jordan 3 and rumored Doernbecher Air Jordan 14. That said, it's never to early to preview what's in store for next year.

Among the Air Jordans on tap for 2020 is an Air Jordan 1 High OG "Neutral Grey," which is tentatively slated to launch in the summer, according to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz. Images of the 1s have not yet surfaced but the colorway is reportedly listed as follows: "Neutral Grey/White-Metallic Silver."

Check out a mockup of the colorway in the IG post embedded below.

2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for Jordan Brand, especially the month of February as the NBA All Star weekend is being held in Chicago. Rumors suggest that the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High OG, "Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 and "DMP" Air Jordan 6 will all be re-releasing that month.