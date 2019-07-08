Ever since the Air Jordan 4 debuted back in 1989, there have been some pretty great colorways of the shoe. Of course, there will always be those who prefer the OG models, while others tend to gravitate towards the newer colorways. Back in 2006, Jordan Brand mesmerized sneakerheads with the Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" which is a triple-black colorway of the shoe. Triple-black colorways are pretty basic as they feature nothing but the monochromatic shade, although that hasn't stopped sneakerheads from fiending.

The last time we saw the "Black Cat" colorway was back in 2006 and it hasn't returned since. Well, according to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it looks like we could see the return of the shoe in 2020. Based on the release date in the post below, Jordan Brand is looking to make the shoe a part of its All-Star weekend lineup. For now, the release date is set for February 22nd with a price of $190 USD.

While it may not be the most glamorous colorway, there is no denying the power of a triple-black Jordan, so expect these to be gobbled up quickly.

Will you be copping?