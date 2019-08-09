For all the times that Michael Jordan ripped the hearts out of New York Knicks fans, it's only right that Jordan Brand gives back to the downtrodden fan base with their own special edition Air Jordan colorway. Following up other classic Knicks-themed Air Jordan silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 10, comes a brand new Air Jordan 3 that is rumored to drop in September.

As seen in the video preview posted on instagram by DJ Khaled, the upcoming 3s come equipped with a white, tumbled leather upper with a grey elephant print and blue & orange detailing throughout.

The official colorway is reportedly listed as: "White/Old Royal-University Orange-Tech Grey."

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 Knicks colorway is set to launch on September 21 for the retail price of $190. Stay tuned for official images and release details.