Nike's annual Doernbecher Freestyle Collection will reportedly include an all-new Air Jordan 14 this year.

Images of the Doernbecher 14s have not yet surfaced, but sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports the kicks will come in the following color scheme: "Black/Court Purple-Multi Color-White." The kicks, priced at $190, will reportedly be available in both men's and grade school sizes.

Other details regarding the 2019 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection have not yet been announced, but fans can expect the special edition Air Jordan 14s, as well as the other collaborative kicks, to release in later November, early December.

According to Nike, the annual Doernbecher Collection started out as an idea from Connor Doherty, the son of Nike Creative Director and OHSU Doernbecher Foundation board member Michael Doherty. His suggestion — enabling the hospital’s young patients to engage their imaginations by designing their very own Nike sneakers — formalized in 2003 as the OHSU Doernbecher Freestyle program. 100 percent of the proceeds from the kid-designed sneakers will benefit OHSU Doernbecher.