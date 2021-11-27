From the onset of this case, former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson faced accusations of showing favoritism to Gregory and Travis McMichael. The father-son pair are two of three people convicted of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. They, along with associate William "Robbie" Bryan, followed Ahmaud as he was jogging through his neighborhood, chased him down, confronted him on the road, and shot him.

As the public awaits their sentencing, Jackie Johnson turned herself in to authorities earlier this week after being indicted on "a felony charge of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police," reported USA Today.

Sean Rayford / Stringer / Getty Images

Johnson previously admitted that she had a personal relationship with the McMichaels considering father Gregory had been employed with the police department. She fell under scrutiny after she failed to initially charge any of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery's murder with any crime and in the indictment against her, Johnson is accused of using her position to help them avoid prosecution and arrest.

She has reportedly denied the accusations, although it took months for the men to face charges. Phone records reportedly show that not long after the shooting, Gregory McMichaels called and left Johnson a voicemail. Johnson would later recuse herself from the case. In the next election, she was voted out of office and blamed the controversy for her loss.

"Jackie, this is Greg," he said, according to a recording of the call included in the public case file. "Could you call me as soon as you possibly can? My son and I have been involved in a shooting and I need some advice right away."

Johnson was released from jail of her own recognizance. It is unclear what punishment she is facing if convicted.

