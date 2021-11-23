The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.

Gregory McMichael's defense attorney Laura Hogue has been heavily criticized for her depiction of Ahmaud and it has elicited responses from his family.



Sean Rayford / Stringer / Getty Images

"Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long dirty toenails," Hogue said during the trial. Ahmaud's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, slammed Hogue's closing arguments.

"She described Ahmaud as his long legs and his dirty long toenails," she said. "That was just beyond rude. Regardless of what kind of toe nails he had, what size legs he had, that was still my son. And my son actually was running for his life in that description. I thought that was just, flat out just rude."

Over on Instagram, Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson called out Hogue for her remarks, dubbing the attorney a "dumb, evil, racist cockroach."



Sean Rayford / Stringer / Getty Images

"The defendants turned Mr Arbery into the victim when they murdered him in cold Blood," wrote Lawson. "This insulting , disrespectful, evil manipulative, racist comment about someone's loved one who is dead , that she made should get her thrown off this case and charged with reckless behavior. Since when are you breaking the law because you wear khaki shorts and no socks."

She added. "These people feel so emboldened by the Kyle Rittenhouse case they have no limits to their ugliness. Why was she not reprimanded? His mother had to hear her son who has been murdered in the street reduced to dirty Toenails appalling !!!! Do they have no soul? !!!!!!" Watch the clip of Hogue's cooments below.