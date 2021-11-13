Following his controversial comments in the courtroom this week, an attorney handling one of the defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery case is issuing an apology. We recently reported on lawyer Kevin Gough addressing the court after recognizing that Reverand Al Sharpton was attending the trial with Arbery's relatives. The family of the slain 25-year-old has been in close contact with Black leaders, specifically those working in civil rights efforts, but Gough alleged that Sharpton's appearance in the courtroom was to intimidate the jury.

"We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here," said Gough, specifically mentioning Sharpton. "I'm guessing he was there at the invitation of the victim's family in this case. And I have nothing personal against Mr. Sharpton. My concern is that it's one thing for the family to be present. It's another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present."



Sean Rayford / Stringer / Getty Images

During court on Friday (November 12), Gough, who represents William Bryan addressed the backlash with a brief statement. “My apologies to anyone who might have inadvertently been offended,” he said.

Jason Sheffield, attorney to Travis McMichael, did not want to be roped into the controversy and called Gough's comments "ridiculous."

“We feel anyone is welcome to come show their support,” Sheffield reportedly stated. “Come one, come all.” Check out Gough's initially statement to the court as well as Sharpton's reaction below.

