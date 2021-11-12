Community leaders from around the country have reached out and stood beside the family of Ahmaud Arbery. The investigation into the death of the 25-year-old has been tedious as Ahmaud's face was plastered across the United States in an effort to seek justice for his shooting death. The young man was jogging in his Georgia neighborhood with Travis and Gregory McMichael, father and son, followed Ahaud under the guise that he was a thief. Their associate, William Bryan, was also on their tail in another vehicle when Ahmaud was confronted, shot, and killed on the road.

The trial for the three men is underway and in solidarity, Black leaders like Al Sharpton have appeared in the courtroom alongside Ahmaud's relatives for support. It is something that Bryan's lawyer, Kevin Gough, made clear that he does not want to see happen as the trial continues.

A video of Gough addressing the court shows him questioning why several Black leaders and pastors have shown face, many of whom do not live in the local area. He claimed that these leaders may be there to practice intimidation toward the jury.

"We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here," said Gough, specifically mentioning Sharpton. "I'm guessing he was there at the invitation of the victim's family in this case. And I have nothing personal against Mr. Sharpton. My concern is that it's one thing for the family to be present. It's another thing to ask for the lawyers to be present."

"But if we're going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we're going to bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that's intimidating and it's an attempt to pressure — could be consciously or unconsciously — an attempt to pressure or influence the jury." "We have school board members, we have county commissioners, we have all kinds of pastors in this town. Over 100. And the idea that we're going to be serially bringing these people in to sit with the victim's family, one after another, obviously there's only so many pastors they can have," Gough said. "And if their pastor right now is Al Sharpton, that's fine. Then that's it. We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here ... trying to influence the jury in this case."

After the video of the moment circulated online, Gough has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism. Sharpton later stated that he was invited by the Arbery family and did not disrupt the proceedings in any way.

"This is pouring salt into their wounds," Sharpton said. "I respect the defense attorney doing his job but this is beyond defending your client, it is insulting the family of the victim." Watch Gough's speech and Sharpton's response below.

