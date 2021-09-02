Jacquelyn Lee Johnson
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson Charged With Obstructing PoliceShe has been hit with felony and misdemeanor charges after an investigation reportedly showed she helped Ahmaud's killers avoid arrest & prosecution.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFormer D.A. Jackie Johnson Accused Of Showing Favor To Ahmaud Arbery Suspects: ReportJacquelyn Lee Johnson admitted that she knew the McMichaels for decades and is accused of using her position to hinder their arrests.By Erika Marie