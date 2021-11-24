A decision has been reached in the trial of Travis and Gregory McMichael, finding them both guilty on Wednesday of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

A Georgia jury returned the guilty verdict on Wednesday afternoon following deliberations. Travis McMichael, who pulled the trigger on Arbery, was found guilty on all nine charges of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood last year. Arbery's killing led to international outrage and protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Travis' father, Gregory McMichael, who drove the truck used to chase Arbery, was found guilty on eight charges on Wednesday.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who followed the McMichaels in a different car, was found guilty of felony murder and five other counts.



Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images -- Travis McMichael attends jury selection in his trial



Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images -- Gregory McMichael looks on during his trial

The jury had asked to review several pieces of evidence during deliberations, including a video of the fatal shooting, a copy of the 911 call placed by Gregory McMichael, and more.

Their convictions carry a minimum sentence of life in prison. The upcoming sentencing trial will determine if the McMichael father and son duo will ever be eligible for parole.

Considering the result of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial last week, many are celebrating the guilty conviction of Travis and Gregory McMichael. Travis previously testified that Arbery was simply "just running" before the shooting. Arbery allegedly did not make any threats towards the McMichaels, and he did not have a weapon.

What do you think of them being found guilty?

