There was a time when fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Amber Rose and Alexander "AE" Edwards. The pair have been together for years and welcomed a son, Slash, back in October 2019, and while we haven't heard much from the couple in recent months, Rose returned with an explosive post about her beau.

According to the model mogul, Edwards has cheated on her with 12 women and she became so frustrated that she aired him out online. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him. 'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM's."



Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images

She added, "I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return... As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done." It hasn't even been 24 hours since Rose exposed her ex and he has surfaced with an admission to the accusations.

"I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this sh*t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," said Edwards as he spoke with two other men about his recent scandal. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that."

The host shifted the attention back to Rose and mentioned her Slut Walk advocacy, suggesting that she shouldn't have aired out Edwards's business. Edwards agreed, adding that Rose should just be angry with him and mentioned that she has accused him of changing around his friends. Edwards also admitted to gaslighting Rose and being narcissitic when she asked him questions about his infidelities.

You can swipe below to hear Edwards speak for himself.