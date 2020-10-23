The former couple dated from 2017 to 2018.
She's enjoying life with her "husband" A.E. Edwards and her growing, blended family, but Amber Rose can't erase her relationship past. The model mogul has been linked to a number of high-profile entertainers including Kanye West and 21 Savage, and of the latter, Rose explained why their relationship came to a sudden close back in 2018. The launching pad for their breakup, according to Amber Rose, came when the rapper appeared at her SlutWalk holding a sign that read "I'm a hoe, too!" The backlash for 21 Savage was heavy and Rose believes it was the beginning of their end.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images
“Actually that’s what he wanted to do and I think that was ultimately the demise of our relationship. I think that he was being very supportive and he was like, ‘Man I should hold a sign that says, ‘I’m a hoe too!' Rose said. I was like, ‘That would be really great for feminism! SlutWalk, you know you’re a rapper and Black men are always looked at to be very hyper-masculine and I think this would be a great moment.’ He was like, ‘Yo, I’m down!’ I got the sign made and everything and he held it up and then after that, I think the internet just went in on him too much and it just wasn’t good after that.”
Amber Rose also spoke about 21 Savage and how he acts in a relationship. “Obviously I seen a very soft side of him but I think that he’s scared to be loved. I think he has his own trauma, his own sh*t with him. I mean, I wouldn’t have been with him for a year if he was just not loving at all.” Check out her interview below.