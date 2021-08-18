In a rather unfortunate piece of news, Amber Rose has revealed via Instagram that she is distancing herself from her longtime boyfriend Alexander Edwards, known simply as AE. In a lengthy and disheartening post to her Instagram story, the Slutwalk founder alleges that AE has cheated on her on several occasions, with over 12 different women.

From saying that she has been "embarrassed" to claiming that she has been "mentally and emotionally abused" by her loved ones, Amber Rose's shocking Instagram story post touches on everyone from AE and his mistresses to Amber's own mother. AE has yet to respond to the allegations, but you can read everything that Amber Rose had to say about their apparent split below.



Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

"I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes," Amber Rose confesses at the start of her vulnerable Instagram story post. "All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him. 'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to fuck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM's."

After condemning the actions of her boyfriend's numerous mistresses, Amber shifted her attention directly to AE. "Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever," she admits. "I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return."

Amber Rose also promises to not expose the women's identities because she doesn't want to bring them any harm. "I'll never say the girls names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who y'all are," she explains. "As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Back in 2019, Amber and AE welcomed their son, Slash Electric, together, and approximately two years later, the two appear to have parted ways due to AE's alleged infidelity. In May, Amber Rose found herself in an awkward conversation with a woman who was allegedly having secret communication with AE, and months later, Amber's post suggests that she was far from the only mistress that Amber has stumbled upon as of late.

In addition to being hurt by AE, Amber also reveals that her mom is just as toxic, saying, "My raging narcissistic mom can get the fuk out of my life too. On my kids."

She ends her statement by addressing all of the people that she loves who have mistreated her. "I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love, I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore," Amber concludes. "That's why I've been so quiet [sad face emoji] I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."

