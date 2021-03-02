Ever since we were first introduced to Action Bronson, the chef-turned-rapper has struggled with his weight. The New York native recently took it upon himself to make some important changes with his health in mind, documenting his decision to lose over a hundred pounds. In less than a year, Bronson has lost 130 pounds, sharing videos and photos of his intense workouts and new positive habits.

As you can imagine, Bronson's choice to lose so much weight wasn't an easy one. He's been honest about his love for food, and he put off his weight loss for years before it finally clicked that he needed to get his health under control during the pandemic. Now, he's writing about his journey with self-acceptance, food addiction, and more in his recently-announced new book, titled F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow.

It's a phrase that many of us tell ourselves when we're starting something new-- especially if that something is a diet. The rapper says that, while writing this book, he initially was uninspired and was only completing it to green-light another cookbook from his publisher, but that he found a spark midway through.

"IM PROUD TO ANNOUNCE A BOOK THATS BEEN IN THE WORKS FOR TWO YEARS AND I HATED EVERY MINUTE AND SECOND OF MAKING IT," said Action Bronson on Instagram. "WHEN I WOULD READ BACK SOME OF THE STUFF I WOULD THROW UP IN MY MOUTH I WOULD GET HIGH AS POSSIBLE ORDER 17 DIFFERENT THINGS AND JUST TALK SH*T AND THEN TRY TO PIECE A BOOK TOGETHER IN THE END. THE REASON I DID THE BOOK IN THE FIRST PLACE WAS JUST SO I COULD PARLAY ANOTHER COOKBOOK SO I WAS GONNA JUST MAIL THIS ONE IN AND GET ON WITH IT. WHAT I DIDN’T REALIZE WAS THAT THIS WAS THE CATALYST THAT MADE ME LOOK WITHIN MYSEF AND TAKE SOME SERIOUS ACTIONS TO FIX THE YEARS OF DAMAGE SELF INFLICTED. HAD NO GOOD INTENTIONS WHILE MAKING THIS BOOK BUT SOMEHOW BECAME THIS BEACON OF HOPE UNINTENTIONAL BUT MEANT TO BE."



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

According to the pre-order link, the book deals with Bronson's weight issues, his journey to self-acceptance, and more. "This isn’t a road map to attaining a so-called perfect body," explains the book's synopsis. "Instead, Bronson will share his journey to find confidence, keep the negative vibes at bay, stay sane, chill out, and not look in the mirror hoping to see anyone but yourself."

F*ck It, I'll Start Tomorrow will be released on April 20, 2021. Pre-order it here.