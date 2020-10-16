Lizzo loves herself at all stages of her life— and she wants her fans to do the same. The 32-year-old singer posted a TikTok on Tuesday composed of various clips of her throughout her venture into veganism, in which she reflects on her journey. The viral TikTok opens up with a clip of Lizzo in March, dumping pieces of pound cake and other assorted foods into a blender, followed by a clip of her present-day, making a vegan protein shake, demonstrating the stark changes she has made in her diet since the start of quarantine.

“Hey so I found this video of me from the beginning of quarantine making what looks like a stale donut, pound cake, milkshake type concoction,” narrates Lizzo, "This is from a whirlwind tour and year, and after being seven years vegetarian, going back to eating all animal products,"

Quarantine marked the end of many people’s diets, and Lizzo was no exception. With gyms having closed, adjusting to working from home, and endless uncertainty engulfing the world, healthy eating took a backseat while people shifted their focus elsewhere. Contrasting from the inspiration porn that tends to overtake social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok during times of universal hardship, Lizzo’s message is not that she’s “happier” when she’s eating mindfully, but rather that she is happiest when she does what feels right and natural to her, which, as it currently stands, is veganism.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“Honestly, I am both of these women and I cannot condemn one woman or the other. I’m happy both ways and right now, this is what’s bringing me joy,” Lizzo continues, “This is me at the beginning of quarantine, happy, loving myself, dancing. And, you know what? I’m still that happy girl, loving myself and loving my body.”

Lizzo’s message enforces her belief that the pursuit of self-betterment should not be done for the approval of anyone other than oneself, and she ends her video by telling viewers “Love yourself at all stages in your life because you are who you are.”

Lizzo's social media antics last week included struggling with a nipple pastie she left on for two days, and earlier this month she made her debut as part of the Fenty fam in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2.

