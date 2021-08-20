An Upper East Side strip club was swimming in cash after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performed there this week. Rappers love to show off their bank accounts when visiting strip and gentlemen's clubs across the globe, and Sapphire was raining dollar bills after A Boogie took to the stage. Sapphire has recently boasted performances from Treach and Ice-T, but a story of A Boogie's cash-throwing display made its way to Page Six.

People who reportedly attended the event were quick to give details about what they witnessed, and while everyone resolved that they had a great time, they couldn't help mentioning that a stripper got her dome rocked by a stack of singles.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

“He bought 20 grand in singles and was throwing it to dancers in the crowd. It’s like everything he made on performing, he pretty much spent on dancers,” someone told Page Six. Another person added, that Boogie "threw a brick of five grand and it landed on a girl’s head! It was quite funny... the crowd went crazy with all the money flying in the air.”

It's reported that Nas was supposed to perform but canceled at the last minute. Other attendees reportedly included Trey Songz, Busta Rhymes, and Nelly. Busta is said to be a regular and was seen double-fisting two bottles of champagne. Travis Scott was also reportedly there, but he was "shooing a lot of girls away."

“He kind of didn’t want to be bothered. He was in the corner," a partygoer said. "They sneaked him in through a backdoor, and his security went in first to pick out an area."

