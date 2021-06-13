A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been relatively low-key in 2021. Aside from the occasional feature here and there, his last solo material, aside from the recently released "24 Hours" with Lil Durk, was back in 2020 with the Artist 2.0 (Deluxe). This year, he very publically split with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children Ella Bands.

Previously identified with his signature crooked smile, it seems like his interpersonal relationships are not the only thing that have changed for the Bronx native. Taking to TikTok to share his new pearly whites, the rapper debuted his updated smile for fans.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"Young n*gga with the fixed teeth and a pistol," penned the "Swervin" artist in the caption of the TikTok. In the video, he gives a wide grin to the camera as he previewed new music.

In another video shared on his Instagram page Saturday (June 12), he again smiles at the camera as he says, "Get off my motherf*ckin..." before the footage cuts off. He added in the caption, "Thanks [prayer-hands emoji]."

Reactions to the New Yorker's new smile were mixed. "Take them back!!!! NOWWWW!!!" commented one fan. "Is it bad that I prefer his crooked tooth?" admitted another.

Of course, all that matters if that A Boogie is happy with his new grin. What do you think of his new teeth? Sound off in the comments.