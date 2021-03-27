A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced earlier in the month that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Ella Bands. While Ella later revealed that they mutually discussed and agreed on ending things, the two have continued to share subliminal messages about each other on their respective social media channels expressing regret in their decision. Last week, Ella's sister claimed the Bronx-bred rapper was still checking up on his ex despite their split. Yesterday (March 26), the "Numbers" rapper took to Instagram stories again, this time to admit he still gets jealous seeing his ex's posts.

"Lmao I be jealous af I dead blocked her so ion see her face," he confessed in a black-screen text post, completed with a crying emoji. "sh*t make me think too much," he continued.

The post from the rapper followed shortly after his ex shared a steamy bikini post to her Instagram the same day. "She’s a good girl but she a bad b*tch," penned the entrepreneur in the caption.

As aforementioned, Ella's sister and fellow influencer Mella Barbie aired out more details of their shaky breakup. "Artist ain't letting sh*t be free be text my phone everyday asking bout my sister," wrote Mella in her Instagram story, adding multiple laughing-face emojis. She continued, "bout to change my number on his ass, calling 9am and sh*t boy I am SLEEP!"

If these two happen to reconcile, it won't come as a surprise.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images