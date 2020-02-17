As one of hip-hop's reigning royals, 2 Chainz has been enjoying the lofty view for a minute. Seemingly improving with every passing year, the stove-talking artist formerly known as Tity Boi is coming off the release of back to back excellence with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and Rap Or Go To The League. With a new 2020 project feeling all but inevitable, 2 Chainz recently took to Twitter to play a little game of what-if with his fans, complete with a pair of fellow hip-hop legends.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sharing a picture of himself, Nas, and Pusha T, 2 Chainz asked the masses which producer would be best suited to soundtrack their possible collaboration. While that's not to say the three lyricists will be hitting the studio anytime soon, it's not entirely outside the realm of possibility. After all, Nas has recently been spotted putting in those studio hours, and Pusha T has been teasing his Daytona followup for a minute now. And speaking frankly, is there anyone in the game who doesn't respect 2 Chainz?

Many have already begun offering up suggestions to Tity's little game, with names like Kanye West, The Neptunes, Alchemist, Metro Boomin, Scott Storch, Toomp, Mike Dean, Justice L.E.A.G.U.E, DJ Premier, and many more being tossed into the hat. Given the pedigree of lyricists involved, it would be a major score for whatever producer finds themselves selected -- perhaps we should attempt to wish this one into reality? And were it to be so, which emcee is walking away with the best verse?