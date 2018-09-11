icons
- SneakersNike Air Max 90 Hit With Familiar "Icons" ColorwayThis colorway will remind you of the "Silver Bullet" Nike Air Max 97.By Alexander Cole
- BarsA 2 Chainz, Pusha T, & Nas Collab Is What The Game Needs2 Chainz invites fans to pick the producer for a potential Nas and Pusha T-assisted dream collaboration. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDMX & Snoop Dogg Connect At 50 Cent's "Power" PremiereTwo doggs.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Shares Iconic Picture Of & 2Pac, Nas, & RedmanSnoop Dogg reflects on a legendary evening in hip-hop history. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCam'ron Reflects On Jay-Z Friendship With Iconic Throwback PicCam'ron shares a treat for the hip-hop historians. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDMX & Idris Elba Post Up At CoachellaReal recognize real. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuvenile & Birdman Announce Joint Album On Cash Money RecordsBirdman and Juve are crafting a new project, much to the delight of Cash Money fans. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Shares Wisdom On "Power" From Deceased LegendsPower to the people. By Zaynab
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Recalls Chin-Checking Logic Over Stolen Cover ArtFreddie and Logic smoothed everything out, in due time.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Dre & Q-Tip Show Off Classic Albums Like Proud ParentsTwo legends, side by side. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Khaled Shares "Icon-Laden" Throwback Picture With Jay-Z, Nas & MoreDJ Khaled knows how to assemble a squad for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Posts Touching Tupac Tribute On Death AnniversaryJada Pinkett Smith takes a moment to remember 2Pac's legacy.By hnhh
- EntertainmentPaul McCartney Recalls Thinking Quincy Jones Was 'Totally Out of His Tree' Following DissThe Beatles musician responds to Jones' unfiltered comments. By hnhh