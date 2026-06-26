Pretty Opp - EP by Mello Buckzz

Mello Buckzz has been promising new music, and today, she delivered with eight new tracks on the EP, "Pretty Opp."

Mello Buckzz is coming for the throne, and her new EP showcases how she is well on her way to superstardom. Pretty Opp is an eight-track EP with some features from the likes of Jorjiana and Babyfxce E. Overall, it is one of those projects that immediately hits you with a banger in "I Can't Help It." The confident raps and catchy hooks make you immediately fall in love with Mello Buckzz as an MC. She clearly has the it factor, and we're stoked to listen to more from her as the year goes on.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!