Pretty Opp - EP by Mello Buckzz

Mello Buckzz is coming for the throne, and her new EP showcases how she is well on her way to superstardom. Pretty Opp is an eight-track EP with some features from the likes of Jorjiana and Babyfxce E. Overall, it is one of those projects that immediately hits you with a banger in "I Can't Help It." The confident raps and catchy hooks make you immediately fall in love with Mello Buckzz as an MC. She clearly has the it factor, and we're stoked to listen to more from her as the year goes on.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pretty Opp
- I Can't Help it
- White Tee ft. Jorjiana
- Think Big
- Oh La La ft. Babyfxce E
- Neva Gave
- Be Gone
- Moral of the Story
- Get Back