O.Y.N - Album by Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream has been extremely consistent since his rise to fame, and today, he is back with the nine-track project, "O.Y.N."

Maxo Kream is back with his first project since 2024's Personification. Once again, Maxo Kream showcases why he has become such a fan favorite over the past decade or so. With this latest album, O.Y.N, we get nine new songs. It's a digestible amount of music, and it's just enough to get fans satiated for Maxo Kream's next release. That said, this project is worthy of a listen. There are even features from the likes of Isaiah Falls, Denzel Curry , and even JPEGMAFIA. Let us know what you think, down below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!