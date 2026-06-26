O.Y.N - Album by Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream is back with his first project since 2024's Personification. Once again, Maxo Kream showcases why he has become such a fan favorite over the past decade or so. With this latest album, O.Y.N, we get nine new songs. It's a digestible amount of music, and it's just enough to get fans satiated for Maxo Kream's next release. That said, this project is worthy of a listen. There are even features from the likes of Isaiah Falls, Denzel Curry, and even JPEGMAFIA. Let us know what you think, down below.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for O.Y.N
- 6 Months Clean
- O.Y.N
- 30 N Dirty
- This Shit Going On
- Time Out
- Cum Over ft. Isaiah Falls
- Fake Jeezy ft. Denzel Curry & JPEGMAFIA
- How I'm Coming ft. Cartel Bo & JOSH KREAM
- How TF I'm Lucky