RockWave - Song by EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid is having a huge moment right now, and on Thursday, he delivered "RockWave," his high-octane new single.

EsDeeKid remains one of the biggest artists in the UK right now, off the strength of his 2025 project, Rebel. He has linked up with the likes of Timothee Chalamet, and at this point, he feels destined for superstardom. His most recent song, "RockWave," is a perfect example of why he is so popular. Off rip, you get some heavy guitars, before the song eventually transitions into the style fans know him for. Meanwhile, the flows are energetic, and the Scouse accent adds a certain level of flair. If one thing is for certain, it is that EsDeeKid is a hitmaker.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!