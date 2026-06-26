RockWave - Song by EsDeeKid

EsDeeKid remains one of the biggest artists in the UK right now, off the strength of his 2025 project, Rebel. He has linked up with the likes of Timothee Chalamet, and at this point, he feels destined for superstardom. His most recent song, "RockWave," is a perfect example of why he is so popular. Off rip, you get some heavy guitars, before the song eventually transitions into the style fans know him for. Meanwhile, the flows are energetic, and the Scouse accent adds a certain level of flair. If one thing is for certain, it is that EsDeeKid is a hitmaker.
Release Date: June 25, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, UK Rap
Album: Canine
Quotable Lyrics from RockWave
I walk through like nothing's changed
But I'm bossed up with some boss chains
And I whip hard, cross lanes
Breakin' down all these top strains
These Prada jeans got crop stains