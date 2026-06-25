Investigators claim that Terrion Arnold orchestrated the robbery of three people who were allegedly held at gunpoint & pistol-whipped.

Investigators allege Arnold recruited and directed six codefendants who lured three men to a Tampa apartment during the early morning hours of Feb. 4. Once there, the victims were allegedly held at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, restrained, and robbed. While authorities do not accuse Arnold of carrying out the assault himself, they contend he coordinated the operation from outside the apartment and directed participants through a group chat recovered during the investigation.

Authorities allege the investigation began with an unrelated burglary reported just days before the alleged attack. According to investigators, Arnold and several associates told police that more than $250,000 worth of personal property had been stolen from an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, that they had been using. Detectives say Arnold came to believe two men were responsible for the theft, but later determined those individuals had no connection to the missing property. Instead of ending with the police report, prosecutors claim the situation escalated.

The former first-round pick turned himself in on Wednesday night after prosecutors in Hillsborough County charged him with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of kidnapping. If convicted, the charges carry a possible life sentence. Prosecutors have also indicated they will seek to keep Arnold in custody while the case moves through the court system.

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