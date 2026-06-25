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Terrion Arnold
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Detroit Lions' CB Terrion Arnold Arrested On Kidnapping & Robbery Charges
Investigators claim that Terrion Arnold orchestrated the robbery of three people who were allegedly held at gunpoint & pistol-whipped.
By
Erika Marie
June 25, 2026