Most NFL teams often wait for the legal process to unfold before making major roster decisions. The Detroit Lions chose a different path Monday (June 29). They cut ties with cornerback Terrion Arnold just hours after a Florida judge set his bond in a criminal case that now threatens both his freedom and his football career.

Arnold was released by the organization less than a week after surrendering to authorities in Hillsborough County. He is facing multiple felony charges, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. During Monday's hearing, a judge set his bond at $1 million while ordering the former first-round draft pick to surrender his passport and avoid contact with the six other defendants named in the case. According to CBS Sports, prosecutors had asked the court to hold Arnold without bond pending trial, but that request was denied.

The allegations stem from a February incident that investigators say began after more than $250,000 worth of cash and valuables disappeared from an Airbnb Arnold had rented with friends in Florida. Rather than waiting for the investigation to run its course, authorities allege Arnold helped orchestrate a plan to lure three men to an apartment where they were assaulted. The men were said to have been held against their will at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, and robbed after being suspected of the original burglary. Prosecutors contend Arnold coordinated the operation remotely while communicating with the others through a group chat and live video feed. These allegations in his case will ultimately have to be addressed in court.

Arnold turned himself in on June 24 following a months-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of six additional suspects before charges were filed against him. If convicted, the charges he faces carry the possibility of life in prison. This placs both his future in football and the criminal case itself under intense scrutiny.