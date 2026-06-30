Lions Release Terrion Arnold Following Kidnapping & Robbery Charges

BY Erika Marie
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Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) answers a question during rookie minicamp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) answers a question during rookie minicamp at Detroit Lions headquarters and practice facility in Allen Park on Friday, May 10, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A judge set Terrion Arnold's bond at $1 million as the former first-round pick faces charges that could send him to prison for life.

Most NFL teams often wait for the legal process to unfold before making major roster decisions. The Detroit Lions chose a different path Monday (June 29). They cut ties with cornerback Terrion Arnold just hours after a Florida judge set his bond in a criminal case that now threatens both his freedom and his football career.

Arnold was released by the organization less than a week after surrendering to authorities in Hillsborough County. He is facing multiple felony charges, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. During Monday's hearing, a judge set his bond at $1 million while ordering the former first-round draft pick to surrender his passport and avoid contact with the six other defendants named in the case. According to CBS Sports, prosecutors had asked the court to hold Arnold without bond pending trial, but that request was denied.

Read More: Detroit Lions' CB Terrion Arnold Arrested On Kidnapping & Robbery Charges

The allegations stem from a February incident that investigators say began after more than $250,000 worth of cash and valuables disappeared from an Airbnb Arnold had rented with friends in Florida. Rather than waiting for the investigation to run its course, authorities allege Arnold helped orchestrate a plan to lure three men to an apartment where they were assaulted. The men were said to have been held against their will at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, and robbed after being suspected of the original burglary. Prosecutors contend Arnold coordinated the operation remotely while communicating with the others through a group chat and live video feed. These allegations in his case will ultimately have to be addressed in court.

Arnold turned himself in on June 24 following a months-long investigation that resulted in the arrests of six additional suspects before charges were filed against him. If convicted, the charges he faces carry the possibility of life in prison. This placs both his future in football and the criminal case itself under intense scrutiny.

Moreover, Arnold's legal team released this statement to the Detroit Free Press: "Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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